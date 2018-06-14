St Brendan’s Looking Forward To Facing Causeway In Championship Opener

Now that Kerry’s interest in the Joe McDonagh Cup has ended for this year, we can look forward to a bumper weekend of club hurling action this weekend.

Eight teams will feature in the opening round of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Championship with Lixnaw against Kilmoyley and Ballyduff versus Abbeydorney on Saturday evening at 5.30 and 7.15.

Then on Sunday, it’s Ballyheigue against Crotta O’Neill’s at 2pm followed by Causeway versus St Brendans at 3.45.





All four games will be played at Austin Stack Park, Tralee

