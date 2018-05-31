Sr. Vincent O’Leary, Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford & Late of Maherees, Castlegregory.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. John of God Chapel. Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford from 2pm to 6pm this afternoon.  Requiem mass will take place at 11am in St. John Of God Chapel, Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford.  Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR