reposing at The Convent Chapel on Tuesday from 2pm with prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow to arrive at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
LATEST: Two American tourists killed following tragic accident involving pony and trap on Gap...
Two tourists have been killed following an accident involving a pony trap at the Gap of Dunloe. The alarm was raised at around 2 o'clock...
Fine Offenders and Give the Money to a Fund to Help Victims – April...
Maria McDonald of the Victims’ Rights Alliance, is calling on the Justice Minister to replace the court poor box with a victim surcharge. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/courtbox.mp3
Honouring a Man Apart – April 9th, 2018
On Saturday, a stained glass window dedicated to Corca Dhuibhne scholar Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta was unveiled in Ventry. The window, in Sáipéal Naomh Cháitlíona,...
Ask for Angela – April 9th, 2018
Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance explained how the campaign will work to help people who feel they’ve got into an uncomfortable or potentially...
Sr. Philomena Griffin, St. Leo’s Convent of Mercy Carlow and formerly of Bromore, Ballybunion
Kerry Name Side For Munster Minor Outing As Captaincy Goes To Paul O’Shea
Kerry have revealed their team for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship ¼ Final. They will be away to Tipperary at 7 on Wednesday,...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 11th April 2018 Dominos Pizza U17 Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed) 6-45 Killarney Athletic v Listowel Celtic . Friday...
SOCCER Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't yet know if Mohamed Salah will be fit for their Champions League quarter-final second leg with...