Sr. Philomena Griffin, St. Leo’s Convent of Mercy Carlow and formerly of Bromore, Ballybunion

reposing at The Convent Chapel on Tuesday from 2pm with prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow to arrive at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

