Funeral has taken place in Carlow. Memorial Mass for Sr. Philomena Griffin will take place at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion tomorrow Saturday at 11am.
Latest News
Sr. Philomena Griffin, Convent of Mercy, St. Leo’s Carlow & formerly of Bromore, Ballybunion.
Funeral has taken place in Carlow. Memorial Mass for Sr. Philomena Griffin will take place at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion tomorrow Saturday at 11am.
Inquest hears East Kerry man died due to injuries received in a fatal hit-and-run
A Gneeveguilla man died due to injuries received in a fatal hit-and-run, an inquest has heard. 42-year-old Paud O'Leary from Leam, Gneeveguilla was cycling on...
Jury discharged after failing to reach unanimous verdict in fatal Scartaglin crash trial
The jury has been discharged - in the trial of a woman charged with careless driving causing death - after failing to reach a...
Morning Sports Update
Arsene Wenger won't round off his 22 years as manager of Arsenal with a trophy. They've been knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals after...
Hannah Horgan, Knocknacaska, Abbeydorney, Tralee
reposing at Hogans Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Sunday from 3.30 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
Arsene Wenger won't round off his 22 years as manager of Arsenal with a trophy. They've been knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals after...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Andrew Trimble has announced he's retiring at the end of the season. The 33-year old winger is Ulster's most capped player of all...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsene Wenger admits the difference between winning the Europa League or not will impact on the future of Arsenal - even though he will...