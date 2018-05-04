Sr. Philomena Griffin, Convent of Mercy, St. Leo’s Carlow & formerly of Bromore, Ballybunion.

Funeral has taken place in Carlow.  Memorial Mass for Sr. Philomena Griffin will take place at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion tomorrow Saturday at 11am.

