Sr Orla Treacy presented with Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award

Sr Orla Treacy from Bray, County Wicklow has been presented with the 2017 Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award.

She received the accolade in Killarney at the weekend.

This is the tenth year of the award, established in 2008 to commemorate the humanitarian work of Killarney native Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty in Nazi occupied Rome during World War II.

Sr Orla is the principal of a Loreto education and medical mission in South Sudan, which she set up in 2006, shortly after she was professed as a Loreto Sister.