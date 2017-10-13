Sr. Martina Relihan, Presentation Convent, Milltown and late of William Street, Listowel

reposing at The Convent, Milltown on Saturday from 3 to 7pm and reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry on Monday at 11.30am. Burial in Milltown Cemetery.
Business leader says Macroom Bypass & M20 motorway will boost Kerry’s economy
The chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance predicts the plans for the M20 Cork/Limerick motorway and the N22 Macroom Bypass will help industrial growth...
40-foot sea swell expected along Kerry coast as Hurricane Ophelia approaches
Sea swells of up to 40-foot are expected off the Kerry coast this Monday as Met Éireann issue a yellow wind warning this weekend. Forecasters...
Call from the Dáil – October 13th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, looks at the events of the week in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_12_call.mp3
Why Were Our Lights Out? – October 13th, 2017
Vera O’Connor from Allman’s Terrace, Killarney wants to know why two lights in her estate have been out for five months and 18 months...
Excitement Builds Ahead of County Hurling Final Replay – October 13th, 2017
Where better to sample the excitement in Lixnaw and Ballyduff ahead of the Senior County Hurling Final than to get the atmosphere in local...
Kerry Rugby Preview
It’s the opening weekend of the European Champions Cup. Tomorrow, Kerry clubs also in action. Jay Galvin reports
Friday Colleges GAA Results
Kerry Colleges GAA Dunloe Cup ¼ Final Tralee CBS 0-8 St Brendan’s Killarney 3-17 Munster Colleges GAA U15 C Football Causeway Comprehensive 2-5 Patrician Academy Mallow 3-18
New Inter County Role For Former Kerry Keeper
Brendan Kealy is the new goalkeeping coach of the Offaly Senior footballers. The former Kingdom netminder links up with recently appointed Offaly manager, fellow Kerryman...