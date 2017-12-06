Sr. Marcelline Rice, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Suffolk, UK and formerly of Abbeydorney Village

Funeral will take place in the Chapel of the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Suffolk, UK on Friday December the 8th. Burial on Saturday 9th December in The Convent Grounds.
Latest News
James ‘Jim’ Lynch, The Lodge, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary's Cathedral,...
Charities Shouldn’t Cold Call to Homes – December 6th, 2017
Yesterday, Radio Kerry News reported of a new door-to-door scam in operation in Tralee. Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link spoke on this but...
Where’s All the Mutton Gone? – December 6th, 2017
Denis Carroll of Ring of Kerry Lamb and Seamus O'Sullivan of Seamus O’Sullivan Master Butchers, Tralee on the disappearance of mutton from menus and...
A Problem Shared – December 6th, 2017
A listener is in love with a woman who when she gets depressed says she wants out of the relationship. But when she recovers,...
Around 160 customers without electricity in Listowel
Around 160 electricity customers in Listowel are without power this evening. ESB crews are working to repair faults in Smearla, Clieveragh and Clounmacon. According to the...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland Under-19s will have to see off Portugal if they're to make the finals of next year's European Championships. Tom...
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Today in Munster Colleges U15 and a half ''E'' Hurling, Tralee CBS V Mount Sion CBS Post Primary at 12.30 in Mallow. Ladies Football Div....
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Burnley have confirmed Robbie Brady will require knee surgery. The Clarets says the Republic of Ireland midfielder will be sidelined for a 'substantial time', having...