SR. Maeve ‘Matilda Mary’ O Sullivan, DC, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, late of Lohart, Kenmare and Northbrook Road, Dublin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday September the 28th at 2pm in St. Catherine’s Provincial House, Dunard, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Enquiries to O’ Connors Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

