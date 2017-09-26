SR. Maeve ‘Matilda Mary’ O Sullivan, DC, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, late of Lohart, Kenmare and Northbrook Road, Dublin

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday September the 28th at 2pm in St. Catherine’s Provincial House, Dunard, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Enquiries to O’ Connors Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
