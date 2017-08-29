SR. Lelia Boyle, Presentation Convent, Castleisland and formerly of Killeacle, Ardfert

reposing at the Presentation Convent Chapel, Castleisland on Wednesday from 3 to 5pm. Requiem mass in Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Convent Cemetery, Castleisland. Enquiries to Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland.

