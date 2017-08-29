SR. Lelia Boyle, Presentation Convent, Castleisland and formerly of Killeacle, Ardfert

reposing at the Presentation Convent Chapel, Castleisland on Wednesday from 3 to 5pm. Requiem mass in Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Convent Cemetery, Castleisland. Enquiries to Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland.
Latest News
Legal Lowdown – August 29th, 2017
Law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry on the last Tuesday of every month to answer your legal queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/mirs.mp3
No to Seizure of L-Drivers’ Cars if Caught Driving Alone – August 29th, 2017
Transport Minister, Shane Ross, is looking at a proposal that a learner driver who is caught by gardaí driving alone would have his/her vehicle...
Landowner calls on An Bord Pleanala to annul CPO for new Killarney burial ground
A Killarney landowner has appealed to an An Bord Pleanala planning inspector to annul a Compulsory Purchase Order for a new burial ground in...
HSE pays more than €19 million to GP practices in Kerry
The HSE paid more than 19 million euro to GP practices in Kerry last year in allowances and fees, for treating medical card patients...
Joan Mannix nee Gleeson, Firies Village and Ashborough Lodge, Milltown
reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in The Church of St. Gertrude, Firies on Thursday at...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Jon Walters was again absent from full training with the Republic of Ireland squad today at Abbotstown. The Burnley foward took part in...
Dates Confirmed For County Hurling & Football Championships
Dates have been confirmed for the closing stages of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling and Football Championships. The hurling semi-finals are to be played...
Evans For Wicklow & Sugrue For Laois
Kerry’s John Evans is the new manager of the Wicklow Senior football team. The Killorglin man and former Tipperary and Roscommon boss takes over from...