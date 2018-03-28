Sr. Kathleen O’Connor, Presentation Convent, Killarney & late of Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at the Presentation Convent, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (March 29th) from 3pm to 5pm.  Removal at 5pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Liturgy on the Word will take place on Friday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

