Sr. Joan Curtin, Gort na Sidhe, Mounthawk, Tralee and formerly of Brosna and Colaiste Ide, Dingle

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm.Requiem mass in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 11 O Clock. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired the The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR