Sr. Joan Curtin, Gort Na Sídhe, Mounthawk, Tralee & formerly of Brosna & Coláiste Íde, Dingle.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest Article
Planning process for South Kerry Greenway begins
The planning process for the South Kerry Greenway project has begun. Kerry County Council has sought direction from An Bord Pleanala in relation to an...
Man charged in connection with €200,000 cannabis seizure in Listowel released on bail
A 41-year-old Polish man charged in connection with the seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis in Listowel has been released on bail. Approximately 100 mature...
Kerry’s sporting heroes of 2016 to be honoured at inaugural Kerry County Council Awards
The first Kerry County Council Awards take place tonight at the County Buildings in Tralee. All Ireland winners the Kerry Minor Football Team, the Kerry...