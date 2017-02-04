Sr. Joan Curtin, Gort Na Sídhe, Mounthawk, Tralee & formerly of Brosna & Coláiste Íde, Dingle.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.