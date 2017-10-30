Sr. Jarlath Kerrisk, Presentation Convent, Lixnaw, formerly of Gortalassa, Firies, Dingle & Cork

Reposing at The Presentation Convent Chapel, Lixnaw on Tuesday from 4pm to7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in The Convent Cemetery. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

