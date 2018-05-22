Sr. Damian Murphy, Presentation Convent, Rathmore and formerly of Caherulla, Ballyheigue

reposing at Adoration Chapel Presentation Convent, Rathmore on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

