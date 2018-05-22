Sr. Damian Murphy, Presentation Convent, Rathmore and formerly of Caherulla, Ballyheigue

reposing at Adoration Chapel Presentation Convent, Rathmore on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.
Kerry’s Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship Tie V Waterford To Be Played As Double...
Kerry's Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship tie against Waterford is to be played as a double header with the Men's Provincial semi-final. The Men host...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Hurling League Division 1 Causeway 3-9 Kilmoyley 2-8 Ballyduff 0-12 Crotta O'Neill's 0-11 Lixnaw 0-16 Ballyheigue 0-14 County Junior Football League Group 8 Duagh 1-14 Tarbert 0-5 East Region...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
John Murphy 12 Shield 1/4 Final Dingle Bay Rovers defeated Camp Juniors 4-1 Also in the last four are Ballyhar B and Mastergeeha and either Ballyhar...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal are reportedly set to appoint Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor. The Spaniard left French side Paris Saint- Germain at the end of this...
Rás Tailteann Comes To Kerry This Afternoon
Rás Tailteann comes to Kerry this afternoon, with stage 3 finishing in the County. A mostly flat stage consisting of 140 kilometres sets off from...
