Sr. Betty O’Dowd, Presentation Community, Tralee and formerly of Ballynalackon, Cloghane, Cahersiveen and Upland, California

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Presentation Convent Chapel, Tralee on Wednesday 2 to 4pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR