Sr. Baptist Kirby, Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Tralee and formerly of Duagh and The Hospital, Castletownbere

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee.  Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR