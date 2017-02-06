Spring calls for Ballyduff Community Welfare Clinic to be retained

A Labour councillor is urging that the Community Welfare Clinic be retained in Ballyduff.

Cllr Graham Spring says the current building where the clinic is being held has been deemed not fit for purpose and this means the clinic is to close.

Cllr Spring called on Kerry County Council to contact the Social Protection Minister asking for the clinic to be moved to BUDS Family Resource Centre; which is a modern building with suitable facilities.

The councillor emphasised the importance of the clinic to the Ballyduff area has a high level of unemployment.