Spike Players Knocknagoshel present the comedy ‘Poor Jimmy’ at the Ivy Leaf Castleisland March 25th

Spike Players Knocknagoshel present the comedy ‘Poor Jimmy’ at the Ivy Leaf Castleisland at 8pm this Sunday March 25th. Admission €10 or €25 per family. All proceeds on the night donated to Tim Moynihan Sky Dive on behalf of Pieta House.

