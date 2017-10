Speed violations reported in Listowel and Rathmore following National Slow Down Day

Over 140 thousand vehicles were checked as part of National Slow Down Day.

The campaign, run by the Gardaí along with GoSafe, saw extra checkpoints set up across the country encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.

One incident yesterday involved a vehicle travelling at 177 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone in Letterkenny, Co.Donegal.

A car in Ballisodare, Co.Sligo was caught driving at 145 km/h in a 100 kilometre zone.

In Kerry Gardaí recorded a vehicle doing 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 at Shinnagh, Rathmore Kerry

They also recorded a vehicle doing 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R523 at Bunagarha, Listowel.