Speed survey to be carried out in Killarney estate

A speed survey is to be carried out in a Killarney estate being used as a traffic shortcut.

Resident of O’Sullivan’s Place and Upper Sunny Hill John Keogh told Killarney Municipal District councillors it’s amazing that someone has not been killed in the area due to the speed of traffic.

There is also an issue with parking on double yellow lines and on curbs and Mr Keogh suggested traffic calming, a one-way system or perhaps a left-only turn for traffic.





Cllr John Joe Culloty, who organised the deputation, said the situation is dangerous and very unfair on residents and asked the council to meet with residents.

Killarney Municipal District Engineer John Ahern agreed to meet with residents and said a speed survey would be carried out and following this various solutions can be considered.