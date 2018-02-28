Specialist centre for dealing with child sexual abuse investigations should be set up in Kerry

Specialist centres for dealing with victims of child sexual abuse should be set up in the county.

Chief Inspector of the Garda Inspectorate, Mark Toland, says Gardaí have failed to implement over half of the recommendations made 5 years ago for dealing with child sex abuse victims.

At the moment, gardaí in Kerry have to travel to Dublin to view evidence in relation to child abuse investigations, and victim interviews are not conducted by gardaí with specialist training.

Chief Inspector Toland says the provision of dedicated centres in Kerry would give parents confidence to come forward, knowing all cases will be dealt with by well-trained gardaí.

He says change is critical to the investigation of child sexual abuse.