Special road signs erected on Conor Pass indicating where traffic should pull in

Road signs have been erected on Conor Pass indicating where traffic should pull in.

The mountain pass, known for its iconic views of a deep glacial valley, has seen some major traffic disruption of late.

One bus which recently attempted to traverse the pass from Dingle had several windows damaged after becoming lodged in the cliff’s over-hang.





On narrow parts of the road, on the approach to Dingle, Kerry County Council have erected signs indicating where traffic should pull in to allow oncoming traffic to pass.