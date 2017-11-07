Special concert in Maynooth this evening in memory of Monsignor Ó Fiannachta

A special concert is being held in Maynooth this evening in memory of the late Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta.

The renowned west Kerry academic, author, poet and publisher had been a Professor of Irish in NUI Maynooth.

The Ballymore native passed away in July last year aged in his late 80s.

This evening’s concert by Peadar Ó Riada and Cór Chúil Aodha takes place at Maynooth College Chapel.

It follows the launch of a new publication by Dr John O’Keeffe entitled, The Masses of Seán and Peadar Ó Riada: Explanations in Vernacular Chant.