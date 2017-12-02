Special ceremony in Athlone today for Siege of Jadotville veterans

Veterans of the Siege of Jadotville and their family members will gather for a special ceremony in Athlone today.

In 1961, Caherdaniel’s Colonel Patrick Quinlan who led the Irish ‘A’ Company, 35th Battalion, and a number of Irish soldiers were attacked and held in captivity for over a month while on a United Nations peace-keeping mission in the Congo.

In October, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny unveiled a monument at Com an Chiste Pass to Colonel Quinlan.

Today at 1.30pm, the men will be presented with An Bonn Jadotville or the Jadotville medal in Custume Barracks, Athlone, where they assembled before they were deployed.

Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe explains the significance of the medal: