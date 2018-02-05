Special Cabinet meeting on new national planning framework

The Cabinet’s due to hold a special meeting today to discuss the new National Planning Framework.

‘Ireland 2040’ is expected to be published in the coming weeks – but is facing strong opposition with claims it will result in a deep economic and social imbalance.

However the Irish Independent reports that the plan has undergone a major re-write to keep rural TD’s happy.

The National Planning Framework aims to help shape local, national and regional planning and investment for the next 20 years.

However a coalition of cross-party TD’s have come together to voice their opposition to a draft version.

They claim it will ‘kill rural Ireland’ and the country is at risk of being walked into an irreversible crisis unless drastic changes are made to it.

The Cabinet will meet later to discuss the plan – which has reportedly undergone a major rewrite to ease tensions – particularly among rural TD’s.