Spate of bike thefts hits Tralee

Tralee’s been hit by a spate of bicycle thefts.

Gardaí say a worrying numbers of bikes have been stolen in the town in recent weeks; particularly during the Easter school holidays.

On Tuesday of last week alone, two were stolen – one from outside the sports complex in Oakpark and another closer to the town centre.

Gardaí are advising cyclists to take photographs of their bicycles as soon as they purchase them, and to engrave a serial number on the bike as an additional safety measure.

Anyone who has had their bike stolen is also advised to report the theft to Gardaí as soon as possible.