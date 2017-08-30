Spa/Fenit Community Council’s Open day this Saturday September 2nd at the Forge, Churchill

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Spa/Fenit Community Council’s Open day will take place from 2.30pm to 6pm this Saturday September 2nd at the Forge, Churchill featuring tractor, car & Honda 50 vintage run, shoeing horses, arts & crafts, dog show and lots lots more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR