The South-West region has the highest growth rate of job creation.

Colm Farrell, Economic Researcher with Public Policy.ie, says only 1/3 of jobs created since the recession have been in Dublin.

He says, over the past 12 months, the rate of job creation in the South-West was nearly 7%, which was the highest rate nationally, and five times the Dublin average.

Mr Farrell claims the South-West region, according to information from the Central Statistics Office, has seen the creation of 40,000 jobs since 2011, representing 15% of all jobs created nationally.

He adds information released by Public Policy.ie, an independent policy studies organisation, questions the notion that Dublin benefits the most from job creation.