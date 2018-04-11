The Southern Regional Health Forum will meet UHK management tomorrow about the trolley crisis.

Sinn Féin Councillor Damian Quigg says the situation in University Hospital Kerry has gone beyond crisis point, and urgent action is needed.

The severity of the crisis was highlighted this week by Deborah Egan, the Lisselton woman who is spending her seventh day on a hospital trolley in UHK today.

She was admitted to the hospital last Thursday and has been on a trolley since; however, she’s been given no indication on when she’ll receive a bed.

In response, the South/South West Hospital Group says UHK was very busy over the weekend, and it’s currently dealing with a large number of seriously ill patients.

The hospital executive and clinical teams are monitoring the situation, and efforts are being made to increase capacity for inpatient admissions.

UHK asks people to consider their own care and keep emergency department services for patients who need them most.