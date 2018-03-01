SouthDoc to operate in accordance with local weather conditions but no home visits

SouthDoc has advised the public in Kerry, that it will operate its service in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and local circumstances.

A statement from the out-of-hours emergency medical service also says, that home visits are unlikely to be possible during the inclement weather over the next 24 hours.

Anyone who needs a doctor for urgent medical attention during this period, is advised to call the service as normal on 1850 335 999.

They’ve stressed that the service will operate strictly on an appointment-only basis.