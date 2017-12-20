SouthDoc brings in extra phonelines and new technology to cope with Christmas rush

SouthDoc has invested in new technology and extra phonelines, ahead of what’s expected to be another busy Christmas period for the out-of-hours GP service.

During a two-day period last Christmas, more than 5,000 calls were received by the service, which covers Kerry and Cork.

Staff expect this Christmas to be equally busy, with resources stretched to capacity.

They’ve asked the public to have patience, and to keep their phonelines free if they’re expecting a call back from a nurse.

Medical Director of SouthDoc Dr Garry Stack has this advice: