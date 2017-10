The South and West Kerry Municipal District has passed its Draft Budgetary Plan for 2018.

€70,000 has been allocated towards Rural and Village Development, while €65,000 will go towards Community Support initiatives.

Councillor allocations will be €29,000 for the year ahead.

A draft budget of €396,000 was approved, with potential for a further €290,000 through grant aid, bringing the total to €686,000.

The Draft Budgetary Plan for 2018 was passed unanimously be members.