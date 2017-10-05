South West Counselling Centre coffee morning Friday October 6th at Lir Coffee Shop, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

South West Counselling Centre are having a coffee morning tomorrow Friday October 6th hosted at Lir Coffee Shop, Killarney from 10.00am to 2.00pm. Proceeds to raise much needed funds to provide affordable counselling across the lifespan. Please support.  Enquiries to 064 6636416.

