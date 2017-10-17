A South Kerry woman says Fianna Fáil should not continue to prop up the government if it fails to reverse cuts to the state pension that mainly affects women.

In 2011 cuts were implemented that affected retired women who stayed at home to raise a family resulted in many receiving as much as €50 less than those on the full state pension.

Then in 2012 changes to the pension contribution bands make it harder for women to qualify for the state pension.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe described the situation as bonkers but said he didn’t have the finances to address the pension gap.

Mary Walsh says she is upset that the budget didn’t address the gender pension gap.