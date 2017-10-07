South Kerry Scrape Through To Garvey’s County Senior Football Final

The opening game of the Garvey’s Senior County Football Championship double header brought together a sleeping giant in the form of Kerins O’Rahillys and the 2015 winners South Kerry.

Bryan Sheehan, despite getting injured in the quarter-final win over Rathmore, started the game at centre-forward, and he got the first score of the game after 6 minutes. Kerry colleague Barry John Keane had a great chance to level the scores from a free, but he dragged his shot wide.

The early stages were high in the physical stakes, which lead to a lot of handling errors on both sides.

Kerins O’Rahillys were then awarded a penalty after South Kerry’s Graham O’Sullivan brought down a player in the square, and Jack Savage duly finished from the spot to leave his side leading 1-0 to 0-1 after ten minutes.

Ronan Hussey found himself one-on-one with O’Rahilly’s Gary Kissane shortly after, however, the shot stopper went low and made a great save.

Scores were at a premium in the opening 15 minutes, and Matthew O’Sullivan from Foilmore woke up the scoreboard operator to put one between the teams, 1-0 to 0-2 in favour of Kerins O’Rahillys.

John Ferguson, along with Barry John Keane, kicked quick scores to open the gap again; Rahilly’s leading by three points after 19 minutes.

Rob Wharton, who had a fantastic opening period, was causing all sorts of damage, and he was fouled to set up a scoring chance for Bryan Sheehan. However, the St Mary’s clubman pulled his shot wide—indeed, the South Kerry players did not have their shooting boots on; they kicked seven wides in the opening thirty minutes.

Just on the cusp of half time, Sheehan landed a monstrous score to keep South Kerry in touch, a moment of skill in between the big hits and tackles.

Kerins O’Rahillys were dealt two blows following Sheehan’s score, when forwards John Ferguson and Gavan O’Brien were forced off with injuries. Eddie Walsh blew the half time whistle, and the Tralee outfit went in at the break leading by the minimum.

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-3

South Kerry 0-5

The second half began much for the same for South Kerry as Daniel Daly kicked another wide for the divisional outfit.

O’Rahillys were living off scraps, but they were making the most of it; corner back Tommy Begley added to Jack Savage’s free to put three between the side again, 1-5 to 0-5.

Dromid Peases Niall O’Se was called into the action early in the second half, replacing Ronan Hussey—perhaps a little harsh on the Sneem man.

South Kerry’s Daniel Daly made amends for a previous miss with a fantastic score, reducing the gap to two, but Barry John Keane turned his man sharply to open the gap again.

The fresh man—Niall O’Se—found space in the full forward line and kept the men from the south in touch, 1-6 to 0-7. However, the divisional side were continuing to add up the wides: ten minutes into the second half and they went into double figures, with Niall O’Se off target with a good chance.

Bryan Sheehan, who at this stage was running the game, burst through the middle and left defenders in his wake, fired low, past Kissane, but a defender got back and cleared the danger. Paul O’Donoghue took over the kicking duties from Sheehan and put over the resulting 45.

South Kerry were in the ascendancy now, and they were further helped when Tommy Walsh was forced off with an injury.

Fifteen minutes gone in the second half, Kerins O’Rahillys leading by one: 1-6 to 0-8.

The divisional side were on level terms minutes after when Gary Kissane’s kickout went straight to Daniel Daly, who put the ball over the ball with a goal chance offered. 1-6 to 0-9.

Both sides, in their efforts to find the lead score, were sloppy in the following minutes, with forwards guilty of missing chances at both ends. With six minutes remaining, Ian Galvin lined up a free out on the right to put South Kerry ahead and—from a tight angle—he landed a great score.

However, county star Jack Savage levelled matters with three minutes remaining, showing great composure. 1-7 to 0-10.

Daniel Daly found his range for South Kerry, which was followed up by a great hand-passed score from Mark Griffin, leaving Kerins O’Rahillys trailing by two coming into injury time. Barry John Keane had something to say about that though! He landed a great score to reduce the deficit to one.

The following kick out was grabbed by David Moran, and he won a free that Barry John lined up outside the 45. However, the O’Rahillys man skewed his shot and it went wide.

That turned out to be the last chance for the Tralee men, as referee Eddie Walsh blew the final whistle and South Kerry were into another county final.

South Kerry 0-12 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-8.

Best for the victors were Bryan Sheehan, Rob Wharton and Brendan O’Sullivan, while Cormac Coffey and Karl Mullins impressed for the Narries.