South Kerry mother calls for change to rules relating to patients’ access to medicinal cannabis

A South Kerry mother is calling on the Government to change the rules relating to patients’ access to cannabis for medicinal use.

Noreen O’Neill’s son, Michael, who’s 21 months old, has a serious neurological condition which has led to the child suffering thousands of seizures.

However, when the Kilgarvan woman started giving her child cannabis CBD oil, his seizures vanished.

Noreen bought the legal CBD oil in a shop.

She says the Health Minister must legalise medicinal cannabis.

Speaking on Kerry Today, Noreen says current regulations must change as it’s subjecting patients, like Michael, to unspeakable side effects when conventional treatments fail.