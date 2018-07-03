South Kerry man loses appeal against severity of sentence for raping pensioner

A 27-year-old Kerry man who broke into a pensioner’s home and raped her twice has lost an appeal against the severity of his prison sentence.

A judge said the appeal by Anthony Hussey from Ardshillane, Sneem was one of the most serious cases of rape to come before the Court of Appeal.

In the early hours of September 20th 2014, after being drinking for several hours, Anthony Hussey broke into the 73-year-old woman’s home and raped her twice.





After he left the house, the woman described “waiting for death”.

The barman, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to two rape charges; he was sentenced to 13 years in prison and ordered to undergo five years post release supervision in July 2016.

Mr Hussey appealed the severity of this sentence to the Court of Appeal; his barrister Michael Bowman SC said such sentences were usually reserved for offenders who commit large numbers of sexual offences over protracted periods of time.

Counsel for the DPP, Patrick Gageby SC, said Mr Hussey subjected the victim to an ordeal which, even in the long history of the Central Criminal Court, does stand out.

Mr Justice John Hedigan said it was scarcely possible to imagine the woman’s terror during the violent and degrading attack.

He said it was a severe sentence but not one that fell outside the range available to the sentencing judge and the appeal was therefore dismissed.

Mr Hussey made no reaction when the judgment was delivered.