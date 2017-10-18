South Kerry Defender Sees Dr. Crokes As The Ultimate Test

South Kerry defender Mark Griffin sees Dr Crokes as the ultimate test in Sunday’s Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final.

This year Crokes have the added tag as All-Ireland club champions and the St.Michaels/Foilmore clubman says all in the county were happy to see them crowned as All Ireland champions last March………

Meanwhile Griffin’s intercounty team mate Johnny Buckley may come up against Bryan Sheehan on Sunday.

The current Kerry captain has been reflecting on the past 10 years playing senior football with the club and agrees that it has been a period of tremendous success…………