South Kerry business breaking into US and Canadian market

A South Kerry Business is breaking into the US and Canadian market.

Skelligs Chocolate plans to be on the shelves in TJ Maxx outlets in September.

TJ Maxx is the American and Canadian version of TK Maxx in Ireland.

Skelligs Chocolate is currently undergoing a €400,000 expansion of its production facility in St Finian’s Bay.

Skelligs Chocolate owner Colm Healy says the move across the Atlantic is their strategy to mitigate the risk in the British market posed by Brexit.

He hopes to increase the 25-strong peak-season work force by up to 7 people in the next two years: