South Kerry Bidding To Deny Dr.Crokes More County Senior Football Championship Glory

By
radiokerrysport
-

It’s club against district today in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final.

Dr.Crokes are bidding to retain their crown and standing in the way in Tralee from 3 o’clock are South Kerry.

Looking ahead to the tie are former Kerry captains Ambrose O’ Donovan and Billy O’ Shea

Championship ambassador Marc O’Se

Our resident GAA correspondent/analyst Timmy Sheehan

Crokes

Daithi Casey

Niall O’Callaghan

Harry O’Neill (used clips on Tuesday)

Johnny Buckley

Denis Coleman

South Kerry

Mike Keating

Daniel Daly

William Harmon SK Manager (used clips on Tuesday)

Mark Griffin

Ronan Hussey

The final is preceded by the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship relegation playoff.

That’s between Kerins O’Rahillys and Kilcummin, at 1.

The loser of this game will be demoted to Intermediate status in 2018.

Pat O Driscoll, Kilcummin manager

Morgan Nix, Kerins O’Rahillys manager

