South Kerry Bidding To Deny Dr.Crokes More County Senior Football Championship Glory

It’s club against district today in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final.
Dr.Crokes are bidding to retain their crown and standing in the way in Tralee from 3 o’clock are South Kerry.
Looking ahead to the tie are former Kerry captains Ambrose O’ Donovan and Billy O’ Shea
Championship ambassador Marc O’Se
Our resident GAA correspondent/analyst Timmy Sheehan
Crokes
Daithi Casey
Niall O’Callaghan
Harry O’Neill (used clips on Tuesday)
Johnny Buckley
Denis Coleman
South Kerry
Mike Keating
Daniel Daly
William Harmon SK Manager (used clips on Tuesday)
Mark Griffin
Ronan Hussey
The final is preceded by the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship relegation playoff.
That’s between Kerins O’Rahillys and Kilcummin, at 1.
The loser of this game will be demoted to Intermediate status in 2018.
Pat O Driscoll, Kilcummin manager
Morgan Nix, Kerins O’Rahillys manager