Sources indicate fatal Cahersiveen stabbing may have occurred during house party

Local sources have indicated the fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen this morning may have occurred at a house party at which a number of people were present.

A man in his 30s died following the incident which occurred at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen at approximately 4.35am.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau have arrived at the scene and gardaí are conducting door to door enquiries.





A 33-year -old male received serious stab wounds and was removed by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later and is being detained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently at the scene at the entrance to Fertha Drive in Cahersiveen town.

Gardaí are conducting door to door enquiries in the estate.

It appears gardaí are also focusing their attention on another house in the estate and a laneway has been cordoned off.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Caherciveen Garda Station on 066-9473600 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.

