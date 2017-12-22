Soup kitchen to open on two Saturdays over Christmas

Tralee’s Soup Kitchen will remain open on the two Saturdays over the Christmas and new year period, according to those who run the service.

First opened in 2012 , the facility operates out of Teach an tSolais, the Church of Ireland parish centre on Ashe Street.

It typically provides hot meals to around 100 people every Saturday all year round.

Those who visit the soup kitchen are invited to have a hot meal every Saturday and may also take home food parcels if they wish.

The opening times for Saturday, December 23 and Saturday, December 30 are 12 to 2pm.