When Sorry’s Not Good Enough: Bank’s Apology to Tracker Customers – September 29th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

KBC Bank Ireland has apologised for wrongly moving customers from the tracker mortgage rates, to which they were entitled, to variable rates. Financial advisor, Padraic Kissane from Lisselton, who’s helped those affected mortgage holders spoke to Jerry.

