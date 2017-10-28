Son of Jadotville peacekeeper says unveiling of monument in South Kerry today is of great significance

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny today unveiled a monument to Colonel Patrick Quinlan in respect of the Siege of Jadotville.

The ceremony was due to take place on Com an Chiste Pass, but due to fog and weather conditions but was moved to the Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville.

The ceremony got underway there shortly after 12.30.

In 1961 Colonel Patrick Quinlan and a number of Irish soldiers were involved in the Siege of Jadotville in the Congo as part of a United Nations peace-keeping mission.

Colonel Quinlan from South Kerry led the Irish ‘A’ Company, 35th Battalion.

On June 13th, in one of his final acts as Taoiseach, Enda Kenny announced that medals will be awarded in relation to the Jadotville action – it’s understood the award of a posthumous medal to Colonel Quinlan is in the pipeline.

His son, retired Commandant Leo Quinlan, said the unveiling of this monument today in the Parish of Caherdaniel is of great significance:

Commandant Quinlan paid tribute to Enda Kenny for his understanding that the contribution of Irish soldiers during the Siege of Jadotville be recognised: