My Son who Has Asperger’s Begged to Stay in Prison – March 27th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Phil Mangan’s son, Gary Walton, has Asperger’s Syndrome. Last week, he was released from prison after serving a sentence for assaulting Phyl. Phyl says her vulnerable son needs residential accommodation but nothing suitable is available.

