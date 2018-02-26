Someone Poured Bleach on a Children’s Slide in Tralee Playground – February 26th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On Saturday, Timmy Collins took his small daughter to the playground in Tralee Town Park. As the child went down the slide, Timmy noticed something. He thought it was water on the slide, but in fact, it was bleach.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR