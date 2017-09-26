Solar alignment discovered at West Kerry megalithic tomb

A discovery by a hillwalker in West Kerry has linked a 4,000-year-old megalithic tomb with the Equinox.

Dáithí Ó Conaill found wedge tomb, the Giant’s Grave, in the valley of Loch an Dúin on Conor Pass is actually aligned to the sun’s setting during the twice-yearly Equinox, the last which occurred on Friday (September 22nd).

The solar alignment, which sees light enter the tomb, can be witnessed for a number of days during the Equinox when night and day are of equal length.

Corca Dhuibhne archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin says the discovery shows the awareness of Bronze Age people of a need to devise a way to identify the changing of the seasons: