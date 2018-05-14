Sod turned on new extension for Coláiste Gleann Lí

The sod has been turned on a new extension at a Tralee secondary school.

The 1.1-million-euro extension for Coláiste Gleann Lí in Clash will see the post primary school run by Kerry Education and Training Board extended, refurbished and upgraded.

The extension will host specialist classrooms for students with autism along with an ICT/Creative Arts Centre.

The sod turning was performed by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin:

Since Coláiste Gleann Lí was re-launched four years ago as a separate school enrolments have increased threefold.

Principal Richard Lawlor explains the approach they take with students: