Social Housing and Water Treatment Plant Developments Launched – July 18th, 2018

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy officially opened a new €5m water treatment plant for Kenmare yesterday after he officially opened a €3.1m social housing scheme for 20 houses called Lios na Fhia in Killarney. He spoke to Jerry and other media in Kenmare where he asked about the effects of water restrictions in Dublin and across the country.

