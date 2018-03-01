Social housing planning must be de-politicised in an effort to tackle homelessness.

Figures released by the Department of Housing show a new high of 9,104 people were homeless in January, representing an increase of 6% in one month.

Fr Peter McVerry of the Peter McVerry Trust says objections to the building of social houses are contributing to the homelessness crisis.

He says, in Northern Ireland, an independent housing executive has responsibility for planning social housing, which removes political influences.

Father McVerry, who was speaking yesterday to students in IT Tralee, believes it’s a process that could work here.